The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days when wagering on NFL games. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. There are two more enticing NFL Week 12 matchups on Thanksgiving Day, with Eagles vs. Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET before Josh Allen and the Bills host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. Sign up to wager on Thanksgiving Day here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Thanksgiving Day

Despite a rough season overall, the Cowboys still have a shot at the playoffs, and they'll be at home Thursday against a flailing Eagles team they already routed once. Dallas running back Javonte Williams led the way in a 38-21 win in Philly in Week 7, rushing for 155 yards. Dak Prescott threw three TD passes, with CeeDee Lamb the beneficiary of two. The Eagles' defense has played pretty well, but not well enough to overcome an injury-ravaged offense now led by Joe Milton III. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for well over 50 points, and it has Over 47.5 cashing in 60% of simulations.

Mahomes or Allen will get a leg up in their rivalry on Sunday night when the Chiefs and Bills meet for the 11th time with both QBs on the field. Each one has won five. Both teams are looking like they're among the AFC's best, with Allen likely in the running for a second league MVP and Mahomes a near lock for Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL late last season. Mahomes has 672 passing yards and eight TD passes over the past two games, and Kansas City (8-2) has won three in a row since losing to Seattle and Denver. Buffalo (9-1) has the best record in the AFC and has won six in a row, with solid victories against the Rams and Vikings. Buffalo is beating visiting Kansas City in 59% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Thanksgiving Day NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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