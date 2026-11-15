The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Your offer depends on the state you're in. The Sunday NFL Week 10 schedule features 12 games, with matchups like Vikings vs. Packers and 49ers vs. Cowboys before Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points at home in the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds. Sign up here to bet on NFL Week 10 games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Week 10 on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills will try to pile up some victories before a brutal stretch of the schedule begins, with games against the Jets and Dolphins the next two weeks. They face the Chiefs, Patriots, Packers, Bears and Broncos in succession after that. Josh Allen has the Bills at 7-1, and they handed the Vikings their second loss of the season last week as Allen threw for 234 yards against the league's best defense. James Cook III rushed for 107 yards, and now they face a Jets team that has lost seven of its past eight games. New York allows almost 25 points per game and the Bills are the highest-scoring team in the league at 32 per contest. The SportsLine model has Buffalo covering as a 7.5-point favorite 56% of the time for an 'A' grade.

It could be an ugly one in Indianapolis when the Colts host the Dolphins, but the SportsLine model has strong plays on the spread and total, with 'B' grades on both. Indianapolis is covering as a 3.5-point favorite 63% of the time, and Over 38.5 hits at a 68% rate. The Colts should have the edge with Daniel Jones starting at QB against Kyle McCord after Miami starter Malik WIllis went on IR. This is also a low total, and with Jonathan Taylor still in the Indy backfield, he'll be the best player on the field. Both teams have lost players to trades and injuries, and they're a combined 3-14, but you can still cash tickets on the matchup.

The Sunday Night Football battle should be a good one, with both teams coming in at 6-2 and the Bengals looking to avenge a 30-27 loss in Pittsburgh in Week 3. Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns and Jaylen Warren rushed for 127 in that one for Pittsburgh. Joe Burrow threw for 282 and three scores for the Bengals, with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for 188 yards and a touchdown apiece. Both teams come in on four-game win streaks. The Bengals are second in the NFL in scoring at 30 points per game, but Pittsburgh allows just 18 per contest. The SportsLine model has this one going Over 49.5 points in 55% of its simulations and Cincinnati is covering at a 54% rate. Bet on NFL Week 10 with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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