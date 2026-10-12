New users can jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. NFL Week 5 wraps up with an epic Monday Night Football clash as Matthew Stafford's Rams host Josh Allen's Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. Sign up to wager on Monday's big games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday, Oct. 12

The past two league MVPs will lead two of the NFL's top offenses into what should be a fierce battle on Monday Night Football. The Rams are 2-2 but remain the +600 favorites to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM, with Buffalo (3-1) second at +750. L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford and a supporting cast that includes star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams lead the league in total offense at 417.5 yards per game. Yet the Rams average just 21.3 points (23rd) as they are minus-5 in turnover margin. Buffalo is second in scoring at 31.8 points per contest and seventh in total offense (386.3) behind Allen and running back James Cook III. The Bills have turned the ball over two more times than they've taken it away. On the other hand, L.A. is the only defense in the league allowing less than 250 yards per game and gives up an average of 20.8 points. Buffalo is giving up 372.3 yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL, and almost 27 points per contest (25th).

The last time these teams met, at SoFi Stadium in 2024, the Bills won 44-42 behind three passing TDs and three rushing TDs from Allen, who threw for 342 yards and ran for 82. Stafford had 322 passing yards and two TDs, with Nacua putting up 162 receiving yards. Neither team turned the ball over, and neither had a sack. Buffalo has won nine of 16 meetings all-time and is 8-3 ATS in the past 11 against the Rams. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees some value on the Bills. They win in 46% of the model simulations as plus-money underdogs, but its top play is on the total, with Under 54.5 hitting in 63% of the model's simulations.

In the MLB playoffs, the Brewers will look to right-hander Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA in regular season) to try to give them a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS. The Dodgers will counter with postseason standout and fellow righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA). Los Angeles is the -140 money line favorite at BetMGM, but the SportsLine model has a rare 'A' grade on Milwaukee to win and go up 2-0, as it takes the victory in 55% of its simulations. The ALCS also gets rolling with Game 1 as the rested Rays host the Guardians, with Tampa Bay sending ace Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA). The Guardians come off a tough series and will go with lefty Foster Griffin (15-6, 3.60 ERA). The model has Tampa Bay winning 60% of the time. Bet on Bills-Rams and MLB Playoffs with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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