The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1, 500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, and Tuesday is dominated by the MLB Playoffs. The offer available depends on the state they live in, and new users have two NL playoff games to wager on, with Dodgers vs. Braves Game 3 the highlight at 6 p.m. ET. There are also nine NHL games, and it's never too early to jump on college football and NFL betting. Dodgers vs. Braves is a pick'em on the money line, and the Over/Under is 6 total runs. You can also place wagers on college football, with Southern Miss vs. Troy (-10) set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Our BetMGM bonus code review page has more information, including terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 6

The Atlanta Braves held ace Chris Sale out of Game 2, as he would have been on short rest, and it worked out perfectly. The Braves took a 3-2 victory, with six pitchers combining to get the job done and tie the series. The Dodgers took a 5-3 victory in Game 1. Sale (14-9, 2.16 ERA) will be up against World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA). The victory on Sunday snapped Atlanta's seven-game postseason road losing streak, and now they're back at Truist Park. They went 52-29 there in the regular season, compared to 42-39 away. L.A. was only slightly worse on the road (49-32) than in Los Angeles (51-30). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Over 6 runs hitting in 59.3% of its simulations, with its strongest play on Atlanta to cover the +1.5 run line, which it does 69% of the time at -195 odds.

The late matchup is an elimination game, as the Brewers are up 2-0 after Jackson Chourio got a two-run single with two outs in the ninth off San Diego closer Mason Miller. The Padres had a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the ninth but Milwaukee came away with a 4-3 victory. Milwaukee will send out right-hander Dustin May (7-9, 4.70 ERA) to try to finish the series, while fellow righty Nick Pivetta (3-2, 2.86 ERA) will be tasked with trying to save San Diego's season. Pivetta is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five starts since his return from injury. May is 2-2 with a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts for Milwaukee after coming over in a midseason trade with the Cardinals. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on Over 7.5 runs, which hits 58.9% of the time. Bet on MLB Playoffs and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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