New users who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. There are 12 games on the Monday MLB schedule for fans who want to jump on our top sportsbook promos. MLB is the top sports betting option, but fans also can target college football betting and wagering on upcoming NFL games. Sign up to wager on Monday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Atlanta Braves will be looking for an eighth straight win Monday when they play a make-up game with the Giants. San Francisco, meanwhile, is just looking to avoid finishing with the worst record in MLB. The Giants are 56-81, with only three teams having fewer victories. Atlanta has a five-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East but had lost five of six before their current run. The Braves come in off sweeps of the Dodgers and Rockies and will send out Bryce Elder (8-7, 3.95 ERA) to face Anthony Molina (1-0, 2.89 ERA) in a battle of right-handers. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Braves winning in 67% of its simulations and has a B grade o Under 9 runs, which hits 52.5% of the time.

The Chicago Cubs are well behind the Brewers in the NL Central, but they can make up some ground starting Monday when they face the division leaders in a three-game series. Left-hander Kyle Harrison (10-3, 2.79 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Brewers, who have an eight-game division lead. The Cubs are tied for the top NL wild-card spot and have a 4.5-game lead in the wild-card standings, along with the Phillies. They'll send out right-hander Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.26 ERA) to try to get Chicago back on track. The Cubs have lost seven of their past 10, and the SportsLine model has the Brewers winning in 53% of its simulations, but Chicago is covering the +1.5 run line 64% of the time. Bet on Giants-Braves, Brewers-Cubs and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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