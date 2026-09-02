Another full 15-game MLB schedule is on tap for Wednesday, and new users interested in sports betting need to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if that first bet wins, with the offer dependent on the state they live in. Fans looking for sportsbook promos can wager on big games like White Sox vs. Astros and Brewers vs. Cubs. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's top games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Chicago Cubs got a dose of reality Tuesday when the Milwaukee Brewers surged to a 9-4 victory in the teams' NL Central showdown. Now they'll have to solve Brewers ace and NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.73 ERA) if they want to take the lead in the four-game series. Chicago opened the series against the division leaders with an emphatic 17-3 victory, but Milwaukee rallied from 3-0 down to take Game 2. The loss put the Cubs' division deficit back at eight games, but they are in excellent shape in the wild-card race. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a rare A grade on Chicago to win, as the Cubs do so in 53% of simulations as plus-money underdogs.

The team on the other side of town is in a dogfight of its own as the AL Central-leading White Sox look to build on a 5-1 victory in the second game of their four-game series with AL West leader Houston. The White Sox have a three-game division lead over the Guardians, while the Astros cling to a one-game lead over the Rangers. A battle of right-handed starters is on tap, with Chicago's Davis Martin (9-6, 4.32 ERA) facing Hayden Wesneski (4-1, 3.86 ERA). The SportsLine model is leaning toward the Over, with the teams combining for more than 8.5 runs 58.7% of the time. The Astros won the series opener 6-3 on Monday. Bet on Brewers-Cubs, White Sox-Astros and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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