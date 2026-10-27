New users can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, and its can be used on any of Tuesday's sports betting options. The BetMGM offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. The Brewers will look to finish off the World Series sweep of the Rays in Game 4 at Tropicana Field. The Knicks also seek their first NBA victory this season when they host the rival Pistons, and the NHL continues with 11 games. According to the latest Knicks vs. Pistons odds at BetMGM, New York is favored by 4.5 points at home. Sign up here to bet on Tuesday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 27

World Series Game 4 is expected to be a bullpen game for both teams, and that coupled with the fact that the Brewers come in with tremendous momentum has them favored on the road. Milwaukee is 10-1 in the playoffs, with its bullpen posting a 1.24 ERA over those 11 games. The Brewers also got a huge victory Monday, as they scored eight runs with two outs in the fifth inning on their way to a surprising 10-1 rout. The teams had been trading blows to that point, but the blowout loss taxed the Rays bullpen, while top Brewers relievers Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill got the night off. That is one reason the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes the Brewers to finish the sweep. Milwaukee wins in 57% of simulations, and the model has a 'B' grade on Over 7, which hits 61.6% of the time.

In the NBA, the Knicks are trying to snap out of a championship hangover, as they're off to an 0-3 start. Now they face a Pistons team that hasn't lost yet but will be without All-Star center Jalen Duren. He scored 22 points in the season opener against the Celtics but played just 10 minutes Friday against the Heat after injuring his hamstring. But Detroit still has Cade Cunningham, and he had 26 points and eight assists in a victory against the 76ers on Sunday. Jalen Brunson is scoring 22.7 points per game but the NBA Finals MVP has come up short in crunch time so far. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds for New York. The SportsLine model likes Over 218.5, which hits in 58.2% of its simularions. Bet on World Series Game 4 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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