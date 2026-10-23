The sports betting options are almost limitless on Friday, and fans who want to get in on the action can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. College football Week 8 continues Friday with a big ACC matchup as Virginia hosts Duke at 7 p.m. ET, while Rays vs. Brewers World Series Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET. There are also 12 NBA games today. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Oct. 23

The Virginia Cavaliers will be out for revenge Friday night when they host the Duke Blue Devils in an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown. The teams last met in last year's ACC title game, and Duke sprung an upset that cost the Cavaliers a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Blue Devils (4-2, 1-2) have lost consecutive games against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Virginia is 4-3 (2-2 in ACC), with all three losses away from home. No. 24 SMU beat UVA 23-13 last week, and it also lost at Florida State and to West Virginia (in Charlotte, N.C.) The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is backing the Blue Devils on the money line, as they win in 56% of simulations as +113 underdogs.

Baseball purists will love the battle between small-market teams when the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers meet in the World Series. Game 1 is Friday night, and both teams come in after leading their respective leagues in victories by playing strong fundamental baseball. The Brewers swept the two-time defending champions Dodgers, while the Rays needed six games to get past the Guardians. Both teams will send out their aces, with presumed NL Cy Young winner Jacob Misiorowski of Milwaukee facing the Rays' Drew Rasmussen. The SportsLine model's strongest play is on the Over (6.5), which hits in 73% of simulations. Bet on college football, World Series Game 1 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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