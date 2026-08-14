BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Broncos-Falcons, NFL preseason, MLB on Friday

Fans interested in sports betting can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. There are 14 MLB games Friday, including the second game of Brewers vs. Dodgers, three NFL preseason games and Caitlin Clark and the Fever in the WNBA. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The Brewers and Dodgers are fighting for the best record in the National League after meeting in the NLCS following last season. Los Angeles swept aside the Brewers and went on to win their second straight World Series title. The Brewers have been one of the best teams in the majors all season and have a huge lead in the NL Central. The Dodgers are running away with the West, so this could be a preview of more important games down the line. L.A. will send out reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA) to face Milwaukee left-hander Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Milwaukee covering the 1.5-run spread in 67% of its simulations.

The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons meet in one of three Friday NFL preseason openers. Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix will sit out to avoid any mishaps on the turf with his surgically repaired ankle. That means veteran Jarrett Stidham should play most of the first half and Sam Ehlinger most of the second as they fight for the backup job. Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from ACL surgery, so Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback, with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand also expected to see a lot of work. Denver is a 4-point favorite at BetMGM, and the Over/Under for total points is 40.

There's also an intriguing matchup in the WNBA as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. The visitors are trying to get right, as they had lost six of their previous eight before beating the Toronto Tempo 94-88 on Wednesday. Indiana has won seven of its past nine, including a big 106-92 home victory against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. BetMGM lists the Fever as 5.5-point favorites, while the total is set at 186.5. Bet on Brewers-Dodgers, NFL preseason and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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