The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The 2026 NFL season continues on Sunday with games like Cowboys vs. Commanders, Broncos vs. Jaguars, and Chiefs vs. Colts. Sports fans can wager on these games and more in NFL Week 2 with Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Sept. 20

The Jaguars and Broncos both made the playoffs a year ago and are hoping to build on their success from 2025. They meet in Week 2 in a rematch of one of the best games of 2025, a 34-20 Jacksonville win at Mile High Stadium. Sunday's game will also take place in Denver, where Sean Payton and Co. have to sort some things out after being dominated by the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 1. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Jacksonville covering the spread (+2.5) in 51% of simulations.

Speaking of the Chiefs, they'll be in primetime once again when they host the Colts on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City looked like its usual self in Week 1, but the main factor of that win over Denver was new addition Kenneth Walker III. Walker ran for 173 yards and a score while Patrick Mahomes added a touchdown on the ground in his return to football. The Colts kept up with the Ravens for about a quarter before letting Derrick Henry run wild. Indianapolis offers value on the money line according to the SportsLine model, as the Colts win in 35% of simulations as +225 underdogs. Bet on Jaguars-Broncos, Chiefs-Colts and more NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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