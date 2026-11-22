The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager on Sunday's Week 11 NFL games loses. Users may also be eligible for $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. Use it to target Sunday NFL games like Raiders vs. Broncos and Vikings vs. 49ers from Mexico City. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 22

Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start did not result in a win, and after facing a tough Seattle Seahawks defense, life won't get much easier for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback. The Raiders head to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos, who are coming off a bye week after winning five in a row. Bo Nix, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton may have used the time off to get in a better rhythm, while Jonah Coleman has opened up the run game for Denver. The Broncos have one of the league's top defenses, but the SportsLine Projection Model does see Mendoza getting some points up. The model has Over 41.5 hitting in 68% of simulations.

The NFL's international series continues on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City with a strength vs. strength matchup featuring the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings already had one of the league's best defenses in terms of scoring, but the addition of Kirk Cousins gave them a boost offensively. San Francisco should continue getting healthier on offense, which is scary considering the 49ers are averaging 31.2 points per game despite playing through injuries. The SportsLine model does see Minnesota's defense having an impact, as Under 45.5 cashes in 55% of simulations. Bet on Raiders-Broncos, Vikings-49ers and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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