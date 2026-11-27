New users can sign up with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days. The offer available to you depends on the state you live in. Black Friday brings in an intriguing NFL Week 12 matchup, as the Pittsburgh Steelers aim to put a tumultuous week in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers was released behind them when they host the Denver Broncos. Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Sign up to wager on Thanksgiving Day here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Black Friday

It has been a weird week in Pittsburgh, and it started with star receiver DK Metcalf being ejected from last week's 19-16 loss to the Eagles. Then future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers was benched and released, so veteran backup Mason Rudolph will get the Friday start. The 31-year-old has thrown for 4,927 yards in 38 career starts, with 30 TD passes and 22 interceptions. He and Metcalf might try to exploit Denver's 28th-ranked defense – 25th against the pass – but running back Jaylen Warren could also see a lot of work. He has 1,068 total yards and averages 5.5 yards per carry but has scored just three TDs. The Steelers are 23rd in the NFL in total offense and score 21.4 points per game, which ranks 22nd.

The Broncos give up yardage on defense, but they don't give up many points. And they get a ton of pressure on quarterbacks. They allow 21 points per game (11th in NFL) and have 21 sacks (fifth), with Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach and Nik Bonitto each posting five so far this season. Quarterback Bo Nix has had his doubters, but he has thrown for six TDs (and two interceptions) over the past three games. He has 1,955 passing yards with 12 TDs and five interceptions for the season. Running back Jonah Coleman has taken on a huge role, and he rushed for 111 yards and three TDs in last week's 38-24 victory against the Raiders.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees value on the Steelers, as they win in 43% of simulations.at almost 2-1 odds on the money line for a 'B' grade. Pittsburgh covers the spread 53% of the time, and the model leans Over 37 points, which hits at a 57% rate. Bet on NFL Black Friday with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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