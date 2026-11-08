New users who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Your offer depends on your state. Target NFL games today like Broncos vs. Panthers, Packers vs. Patriots and Sunday Night Football, with the Bears hosting the Buccaneers. Sign up here to bet on NFL Week 9 games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Week 9 on Sunday

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South last season -- albeit with a losing record -- and they are leading again by half a game thanks to their bye week. They are 3-4, while the Bucs and Falcons are 3-5. Now they host a Broncos team that is 6-2, with the only losses to the Chiefs and 49ers. They have won four in a row and won the rematch with the Chiefs 28-24 last week. Carolina has lost its past two -- to Tampa Bay and Green Bay -- giving up 70 total points in the process. Only four teams give up more than the 27.6 per game the Panthers allow. Denver gives up just 20.6 (11th in NFL), but Carolina scores four more points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on the Broncos to cover the spread as 2.5-point favorites. They are covering in 59% of its simulations and winning outright 67% of the time. Bet on Broncos vs. Panthers and more NFL Week 9 action with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

When the Patriots host the Packers, it will be a clash of 5-3 teams, but Green Bay has a lot of work to do, as it sits in last place in the NFC North. The Pats are two games behind the Bills in the AFC East but have a firm grip on second place. Green Bay beat the Panthers 27-19 on Thursday Night Football last week, while New England survived a light scare at Miami to win 24-19. That was the Patriots' fourth win in five games as quarterback Drake Maye has mostly returned to last season's form. Neither team is in the top half of the league in scoring, as they combine to average 44.4 points. The SportsLine model has the teams going Under 46.5 points in 61% of its simulations. Sign up with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you wager on NFL Week 9:

Sunday Night Football features two teams that come in on win streaks, and one of those is a Tampa Bay team that started 0-4. The Bucs (3-5) have leaned hard into the running game since Baker Mayfield returned from a thumb injury for the Week 7 victory against Carolina. The quarterback has 64 total passing yards over the past two games, but the Bucs outscored the Panthers and Falcons 59-13 to win both. They rushed for 582 yards over the two games, with Bucky Irving putting up 276. The Bears (6-2) have won five of their past six, and they have the fourth-best rush defense in the league. The SportsLine model has Chicago covering as 6.5-point favorites 53% of the time. Bet NFL Week 9, including Bucs vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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