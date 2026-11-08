Football fans can wager on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. It'll be a matchup of two teams trending in the right direction with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Chicago Bears. Sign up to wager on Buccaneers vs. Bears using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

To see a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of all offers from one of the top sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Buccaneers vs. Bears SNF

Baker Mayfield is back in the mix for the Buccaneers, who have won two games in a row in vastly different ways. They were all over the Carolina Panthers in Mayfield's return, defeating last year's division champions 43-13. They then stuck to the ground game in a wet, windy day in Tampa with Mayfield throwing for zero yards in a 16-0 win. Expect something less extreme in Chicago, as the forecast currently calls for clear skies and temperatures in the high 40s. The Bears have been on fire, defeating the two teams that made last year's Super Bowl in back-to-back weeks. Caleb Williams' return has sparked this offense, and the Jeffrey Simmons addition paid immediate dividends on defense in the Week 8 win over the Seahawks.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Chicago covering the 6.5-point spread in 53% of simulations. The model does see value on the Bucs on the money line as Tampa Bay wins in 33% of simulations, and Over 47.5 hits in 49% of simulations. Bet on Buccaneers vs. Bears NFL Week 9 SNF with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature on its platforms, along with contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for those who need more assistance.