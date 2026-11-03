The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days. The offer you qualify for depends on the state you live in. College football features MACtion on Tuesday night, with Ohio vs. Akron and Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) on tap. The NBA is off, but there are 11 NHL games, plus Champions League soccer and many other sports betting options. BetMGM lists Ohio as a 14-point favorite, while Miami is favored by six in its latest college football odds. The Over/Under for total points scored in Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) is 44.5, unchanged from the opening line. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 3

Three of the top teams in the Mid-American Conference are in action Tuesday night. League leader Ohio (6-2, 4-0 MAC) takes on last-place Akron (1-7, 0-4) while Buffalo and Miami (Ohio) both come in 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the MAC. The Bobcats are heavily favored against Akron, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has Ohio winning in 77% of its simulations and covering the 14 points 53% of the time. The RedHawks and Bulls are both on three-game win streaks, but Miami is 3-1 at home while the Bulls are 1-2 on the road. The model has Miami winning 67% of the time and covering in 53% of its simulations. The model's strongest play has Buffalo vs. Miami going Over 46.5 points, as that hits 63.8% of the time for an 'A' grade.

With the NBA taking Election Day off, the NHL's busy schedule should get attention, and one of the model's top plays is on the Stars at Capitals. Both teams are within a few games of their division leaders, with Dallas 8-5-1 and coming in off a victory while Washington (8-5-0) lost its last game. Both teams have won six of their past 10, and the Caps are 6-3 on home ice. Dallas is 3-1-1 away, and while the teams don't score a ton of goals, the SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on Over 5.5, which hits 63.5% of the time. The game is a pick'em on the money line, and the hosts win in 52% of the model simulations. Bet on college football Week 10, NHL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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