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Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 24

The BYU Cougars enter Week 8 with an undefeated record and a No. 2 ranking after upsetting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 7 in Provo. They have their sights set on the CFP, but they'll be traveling to Orlando to face a UCF Knights squad trying to recover from a loss in its last game against Oklahoma State. The Knights had a bye last week, so they'll be fresh and ready to pull off the home upset. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has UCF covering the spread in 57% of simulations.

Times are tough in Texas, and the Longhorns are now one loss away from potentially being out of the CFP conversation entirely. They need a home upset against the Ole Miss Rebels, who have rebounded nicely after a blowout loss to Florida with wins over Vanderbilt and Missouri. Texas might be splitting snaps between Arch Manning and KJ Lacey, though Manning is expected to remain the starter. The Longhorns, despite their struggles, win this game in 66% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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