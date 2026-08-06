BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for Cardinals-Panthers, NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday

If you're ready for some football wagers, the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. The NFL season kicks off Thursday with the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game as the Panthers and Cardinals square off in Canton, Ohio. Other Thursday sports betting options at top sports betting apps include 11 MLB games, a three-game slate in the WNBA and more. According to the latest NFL odds at BetMGM, the Panthers are 1.5-point favorites and the Over/Under for total points scored in Panthers vs. Cardinals is 35. Sign up to wager on Thursday's games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For terms and conditions of these offers, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

It won't count in the preseason standings, but the traditional Hall of Fame Game, which dates back to 1962, is a welcome sight for sports fans. Many of the starters will sit out, but Cardinals fans will get a look at rookie quarterback Carson Beck. The third-round pick out of Miami will start for the Cardinals, while veteran Kenny Pickett gets the nod for the Panthers. Carolina is 1-5 in the preseason under coach Dave Canales, while Mike LaFleur took over after Arizona went 3-14 last season. Arizona was 2-1 in the preseason last year, and the coaching staff should be looking to start strong. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes the Cards to at least cover the spread. "First-year head coaches like to establish a winning culture out of the gate," he says.

There is also an important MLB battle in the NL West between teams that are unlikely to catch the Dodgers and will have to battle for a wild-card spot. The Diamondbacks are eight games behind L.A. in the West while the Padres are 10 back, but both are within two games in the wild-card race. Arizona has won two of the first three in the four-game set, including a 10-4 victory on Wednesday. San Diego will send right-hander Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.18 ERA) to the mound to face lefty Kohl Drake (0-0, 4.85) for Arizona. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has San Diego winning in 54% of simulations, but it has a strong play on Arizona to cover the spread, which they do 63% of the time for a 'B' grade. Wager on the NFL Hall of Fame Game, MLB and a lot more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM is serious about responsible gaming and aims to help its users maintain healthy habits. The sportsbook offers tools including deposit limits, time limits and more. BetMGM also provides documentation helping users to identify signs of problem gaming. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-RESET.