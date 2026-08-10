BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Cardinals-Phillies, MLB betting, WNBA on Monday

Fans who want to place wagers on Monday's sports slate can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state you live in. There are 10 MLB games today, including a couple of key matchups of wild-card contenders, plus two WNBA games and numerous other sports betting options like futures betting. According to the latest MLB odds at BetMGM, the Phillies are -118 money line favorites on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sign up to wager on Monday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For more information, including terms and conditions for both offers, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page before you make any wagers on the best betting apps.

Best bets for Monday, Aug. 10

The National League playoff discussions have centered on teams like the Dodgers and Brewers, but a glut of teams are battling for the wild-card positions. Two of those teams meet Monday when the Phillies and Cardinals open a three-game set at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Philadelphia is tied for a wild-card spot, while the Cardinals are 3.5 games back. The Phillies won Saturday to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays and have won six of their past nine, while St. Louis has won five its past seven. Right-handers Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA) for the Phillies and the Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60) are the expected starters. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the total, with Under 9 runs hitting in 56.6% of the model's simulations.

There's also a battle in the AL among teams hoping to sneak into the playoffs when the Twins host the Orioles. Minnesota is 1.5 games back in the wild-card race while Baltimore is two behind. Baltimore is fourth in the AL East and has lost five of its past eight games but beat Texas 10-5 on Sunday to snap a three-game slide. The Twins are third in the Central and have lost six of eight, losing two of three to the Brewers over the weekend. Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers (7-7, 4.20 ERA) and Twins righty Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93) are scheduled to face off on the mound. The SportsLine model has the Twins covering the 1.5-run spread in 66% of its simulations, a play that earns a 'B' grade. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when betting on MLB and WNBA games on Monday:

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