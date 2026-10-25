The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Use it for NFL games today continue with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday Night Football features the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Seattle Seahawks in Kenneth Walker III's return to Seattle. Walker won Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks and then departed in free agency to join the Chiefs, who have gotten off to a 5-0 start behind his insane production. Seattle's defense will try to slow him down, and Sam Darnold will attempt to move the ball against a stiff Kansas City defense that ranks second in points allowed per game. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 57% of simulations. Bet on Colts-Vikings, Packers-Lions, Seahawks-Chiefs, and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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