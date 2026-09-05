College football is in full swing on Saturday, perfect for claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. LSU vs. Clemson, Boise State vs. Oregon and Western Michigan vs. Michigan are some of the top games on Saturday's college football schedule. Sign up to wager on Saturday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 5

Oregon is expecting big things with Dante Moore returning to Eugene for another season, and the Ducks have one of the best defenses in the country heading into Week 1 against Boise State. The Broncos have won the Mountain West three years in a row under Spencer Danielson but will now transition to the new-look Pac-12 conference. They had nine wins a year ago and bring back most of their starters, headlined by quarterback Maddux Madsen. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Under on 51.5 hitting in 54.6% of simulations.Bet on Boise State-Oregon and more college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Two Tigers clash in Baton Rouge on Saturday night when LSU hosts Clemson. Lane Kiffin is now on the sidelines in the Bayou and has former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt at his disposal, while Dabo Swinney returns for Clemson with quarterback Christopher Vizzina taking over for Cade Klubnik. The SportsLine model has the home team covering the 10-point spread in 55% of simulations. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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