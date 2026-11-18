There's a full day of college sports betting options Wednesday, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. There's also an offer for up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days, with the offer you're eligible for dependent on the state you live in. There's more college football Week 12 MACtion, while No. 3 UConn vs. No. 12 Arizona is among a massive college basketball slate. Sign up to bet on Wednesday's best games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 18

The Mid-American Conference's muddled title race didn't get much clarity after a busy Tuedsday night, and now the Buffalo Bulls (7-3) will look to stay in the mix when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) on Wednesday night. Ohio and Western Michigan both won Tuesday and sit at 6-1 in the conference, with Buffalo and Toledo (which plays Friday) both at 5-1. The Bulls have won five in a row, with a win against Toledo but a loss to WMU, while CMU has won its past two. Buffalo ranks sixth in the conference in both total offense and total defense, while the Chippewas are ninth offensively and second on defense. CMU won last year's meeting 38-19, but the Bulls won the last meeting in Buffalo, 37-13 in 2023. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on Over 46.5 points, which hits in 70% of its simulations.

There are also some huge college basketball matchups Wednesday, including No. 1 Florida facing No. 8 Houston at 4:30 p.m. ET. Later in the night, No. 3 UConn and No. 12th Arizona meet at 9 p.m. ET in a matchup of teams that made the national semifinals in March. The Huskies (4-0) have a victory against No. 16 Michigan and come in off an 84-68 triumph against Ohio State. Braylon Mullins scored 22 points against the Buckeyes as UConn shot 61.2%. Arizona (3-1) lost 84-75 to 22nd-ranked UCLA in its opener and comes in off an 80-69 victory against Auburn last Friday. Freshman Caleb Holt had 24 points and nine rebounds. Ivan Kharchenkov and 7-footer Motiejus Krivas have been monsters on the boards for UA, combining for almost 18 rebounds per game. The SportsLine model has the Wildcats covering in 59% of its simulations for a 'B' grade. Bet on college football college hoops, NBA and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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