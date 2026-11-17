It's time for some more MACtion, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days. The offer you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. There are three MAC college football Week 12 games on tap Tuesday and five NBA games, including Spurs vs. Pistons. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 17

It's a huge night in the MAC, with two of the four teams with one conference loss and another just one game back in action. None of them face each other, with Western Michigan taking on Easten Michigan, Miami (Ohio) facing Kent State and Ohio hosting Ball State. Ohio and Western are both 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the MAC, while Miami is 6-4 and 4-2. WMU is favored by 15 points, Ohio is an 11-point favorite and the RedHawks are 9.5-point favorites against Ball State. Buffalo (7-3, 5-1) plays Wednesday and Toledo (8-2, 5-1) is back in action Friday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, has all three favorites covering the large spreads. It gives a 'B' grade to Ohio to cover, as it does so in 63% of the model simulations. Western Michigan covers at a 57% rate, and Miami is covering the spread 59% of the time.

In the NBA, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are looking for their 13th straight win when they host the Detroit Pistons in a cross-conference battle. The Spurs (12-2) lost their first two games but have been rolling and come in off a 110-102 victory at Utah on Sunday. Dylan Harper had 31 points and nine rebounds and Wembanyama scored 26 and had 11 boards in that one. The Spurs star big man is averaging 28.6 points and 11.3 rebounds, both top five in the NBA. The Pistons lost their third game in their past five when the Heat took a 137-117 home victory on Saturday. The SportsLine model has San Antonio covering as a 9.5-point favorite in 59% of its simulations. Bet on college football Week 12, NBA and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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