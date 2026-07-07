BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 bonus bets for Colombia vs. Switzerland in 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Switzerland vs. Colombia closes out the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 at 4 p.m. ET. The winner faces Messi and Argentina, who won a thriller against Egypt today. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to bet on World Cup:

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Best bets for Tuesday, July 7

The Colombians have been playing for low-scoring games, but with players like Luis Diaz and Luis Suarez up front, they can score goals when they need to. Switzerland started things off with a 1-1 draw with Qatar, but have outscored their foes 8-2 since, beating Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32. Colombia followed a scoreless draw with Portugal with a 1-0 victory against Ghana last Friday.

Johan Manzambi, who has made a difference since joining the starting lineup, could be out with an injury, but Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye are part of a strong Swiss side. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Under 2.5 goals, pointing out that the Colombians' are unbeaten in their past seven World Cup matches, with five clean sheets. Bet on the 2026 World Cup and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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