The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Use it for NFL games today like Lions vs. Packers, Vikings vs. Colts, and Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off a bye week and looking to keep their undefeated record intact when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The Colts are in disarray organizationally, with general manager Chris Ballard being shown the door after the team's Week 6 loss to the Titans. On the field, Brian Flores' defense is sure to trouble Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and Co. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Vikings covering the spread in 57% of simulations.

Two of the league's most potent offenses will match up in Week 7 when the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers. The Lions are tied for the best scoring offense, and the Packers have picked up some steam of late with 54 points over the last two games. Neither defense is particularly great, so this has the makings of a shootout. The SportsLine model agrees, as Over 53.5 hits in 53% of simulations.

Sunday Night Football features the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Seattle Seahawks in Kenneth Walker III's return to Seattle. Walker won Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks and then departed in free agency to join the Chiefs, who have gotten off to a 5-0 start behind his insane production. Seattle's defense will try to slow him down, and Sam Darnold will attempt to move the ball against a stiff Kansas City defense that ranks second in points allowed per game. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 57% of simulations. Bet on Colts-Vikings, Packers-Lions, Seahawks-Chiefs, and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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