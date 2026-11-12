The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses. Depending on the state you live in, you may be eligible for $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off with the Washington Commanders visiting the New York Giants in a key NFC East clash on Thursday Night Football. Sign up to bet on Thursday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Commanders-Giants TNF

These two teams famously tied earlier in the season, with Giants running back Cam Skattebo fumbling in overtime to squander New York's chance to win before Jayden Daniels ran out the clock to prevent Washington from getting a victory. There are unlikely to be any gaffes like that in this contest, and the Commanders badly need this game to stay in contention in the division. The Giants have won two in a row and appear to be getting Skattebo back in the lineup, while J.J. McCarthy is also set to start after logging a full practice on Tuesday following an injury scare on Sunday.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Commanders winning in 52% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. The model is also backing Over 41, which cashes in 66% of simulations. Bet on Commanders vs. Giants NFL Week 10 Thursday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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