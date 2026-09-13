Football is officially back with a loaded Week 1 slate, so sports fans interested in betting on the NFL can utilize the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The BetMGM offer you are eligible for depends on the state you are in. You can target Giants vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Sign up at BetMGM here using the bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on NFL Week 1 games:

For the terms and conditions of these offers at one of the best betting apps, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

NFL Week 1 betting preview

The Giants will face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is a three-point road favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Dallas is -169 on the money line (wager $169 to win $100), while New York is a +141 underdog. Giants receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is officially active. Wager on Giants vs. Cowboys with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

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