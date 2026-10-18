The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new uers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins on Sunday. The offer you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. The action rolls on today with Cowboys vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

To see the terms and conditions of both offers at one of the best sports betting apps, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 18

Sunday Night Football features two of the NFL's marquee franchises, but the Packers and Cowboys are coming off wildly different outcomes. The Cowboys, sitting at 2-3 thanks in large part to having one of the NFL's worst defenses, comes in off a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had not won a game and were starting a rookie quarterback, but running back Bucky Irving rushed for 165 yards. Green Bay (3-2) came away from an NFC North showdown with the Bears with an emphatic 31-7 home victory in Week 5. The Packers offense has been up and down, but a Cowboys defense that allows more than 27 points per game should make things easier. The SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on the Packers to win, as they do so in 61% of its simulations. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users tools ranging from setting betting activity alerts to using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature on its platforms for customer support, as well as contact information for helplines and other resources for those needing more assistance.