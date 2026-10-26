The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, and Monday is a big night for sports betting. The Cowboys will visit the Eagles for Monday Night Football, while the Tampa Bay Rays look to dig out of a 2-0 hole against the Brewers when they host Game 3 of the World Series. The BetMGM offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football and more here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday, Oct. 26

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both come in at 2-4, and both teams have a ton of work to do as they sit behind the 4-2-1 Giants in the NFC East. The loser will have even more work to do, and both teams have serious questions entering the game. The Dallas defense remains one of the league's worst as the Cowboys come in on a two-game losing streak. The offense also scored 29 combined points in the back-to-back losses (Buccaneers, Packers) after averaging 30.5 points in the first four games. Philadelphia will be going with Tanner McKee under center with starter Jalen Hurts out for the season, top receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks will miss the game, and running back Saquon Barkley is questionable.

The Eagles offense averages 17.7 points per game, which was tied for 28th in the league entering Week 7. Defensively, Philly allows 22.8 points per game (17th in NFL) while Dallas is giving up 26.5 per contest (25th). Dallas is 0-5 straight up and against the spread in its past five prime-time games, while Philadelphia is 0-8 SU (1-7 ATS) in its past eight as a home underdog. The Eagles won last year's meeting in Philadelphia 24-20, and the Cowboys beat their NFC East rivals 24-21 in Dallas.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, sees some value on the Eagles to win, as they do so in 42% of the simulations as plus-money home underdogs. SportsLine expert David Bearman, on a 25-18 roll on NFL picks that would have earned $1,026 for $100 bettors tailing his picks, is backing a play on the total. With the Dallas offense struggling the past two weeks and the Philly unit "that is basically left for dead," the expert is backing Under 44.5. Bet on Monday Night Football, World Series and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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