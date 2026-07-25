BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Cubs-Pirates, MLB, WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS= gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. Your offer depends on the state you live in. There's plenty of sports for fans to take in on Saturday, with 15 games on the MLB schedule and the WNBA All-Star Game. Sign up to wager on Saturday's games here using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, July 25

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will square off in the second contest of their three-game set on Saturday after the Cubs won 3-2 on Friday. Shota Imanaga (6-8, 3.91 ERA), who threw seven shutout innings in his last start, will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Pirates give the ball to Paul Skenes (9-8, 3.43 ERA). Skenes was unable to get a win in June but has registered victories in each of his last three starts, and the Pirates are clawing back into the NL wild card picture. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Pirates winning in 54% of simulations.

WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Witherspoon are serving as the general managers for the two squads for the 2026 All-Star Game, which is a new wrinkle for the showcase. Aces head coach Becky Hammon is leading Team Coop while Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve will oversee Team Spoon. Wings star Paige Bueckers is expected to suit up for Team Coop, while Fever guard Caitlin Clark headlines Team Spoon. With Clark and A'ja Wilson on one side of the floor, it's not surprising to see Team Spoon as a 4.5-point favorite at BetMGM, with the total set at 275.5. Wager on Cubs-Pirates, the WNBA All-Star Game and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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