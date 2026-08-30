The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in and is one of our top sportsbook promos. Sports betting fans can target Cubs vs. Reds on Sunday Night Baseball. Sign up to wager on Sunday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Before you place your wagers at any of the top sports betting apps, head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page to get terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Sunday, Aug. 30

The Chicago Cubs are unlikely to catch Milwaukee in the NL Central, but they can still be a serious threat to any of the top teams in the postseason given their play over the last month. Chicago will host the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday before starting a massive four-game set with the Brewers on Monday. Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.78 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs while Chase Burns (14-3, 2.77 ERA) goes for the Reds. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning in 64% of its simulations.

Four WNBA games will take place Sunday before the league breaks for the FIBA World Cup, with the last contest seeing the Connecticut Sun take on the Dallas Wings. The Wings are without Azzi Fudd for the rest of the regular season, but they've won three in a row and have clinched a playoff berth. The Sun are in the WNBA cellar and are hoping for a high draft pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. At BetMGM, the Wings are 13.5-point favorites, and the game points total is 166.5 Bet on Reds-Cubs, Sun-Wings and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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