BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Cubs-White Sox, MLB, Wings-Valkyries, WNBA on Monday

Sports fans can jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS on Monday and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, depending on the state you live in. There are a ton of sports betting options on Monday, including 11 MLB games, plus a potential playoff preview in the WNBA. There's also futures betting for the coming 2026 NFL season, which kicks off on Sept. 9 when the Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) host the New England Patriots. Sign up to wager on Monday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

To view the terms and conditions of both offers, see the BetMGM bonus code review page before you place any wagers at any of the best betting apps.

Best bets for Monday, Aug. 17

Both Chicago teams are on track to reach the MLB postseason, and they square off Monday night to kick off a three-game series at Wrigley Field. The White Sox have a 5.5-game lead in the AL Central, while the Cubs have a five-game lead as they sit in the top wild-card spot in the NL. The visitors have won six of their past eight, including three in a row, while the Cubs have lost three of their past four. The White Sox are expected to send out right-hander Luis Castillo (4-9, 4.96 ERA) for his third start with the team, and he'll face lefty Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has a strong B grade on Over 8 runs, which hits in 57.6% of its simulations.

In the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries go for a sixth straight victory and the season sweep of the Dallas Wings on Monday when they meet in San Francisco. The Wings are eighth in the WNBA standings and are 3-7 in their past 10 games. Golden State (24-9) is second in the league, 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx, and comes in off a blowout victory against Chicago. The Valkyries got 49 points from the bench and had a franchise-record 16 steals in that game, and center Kiah Stokes is expected back from a concussion. The Wings remain without No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, who has a knee injury. BetMGM lists Golden State as a 6.5-point favorite, and the total is 162.5. Bet on White Sox-Cubs, Wings-Valkyries and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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