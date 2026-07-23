BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, MLB on Thursday

It's a light day for sports on Thursday, but fans can still grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on location. Thursday features just five MLB games, but there are plenty of sports betting options. Sign up to wager on Thursday's top games here using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

For information and the terms and conditions of the offers, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, July 23

All but two of Thursday's MLB matchups begin before 5:15 p.m. ET, which is the time of the first pitch in Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals. Arizona is second in the NL West and is 8-2 in its past 10 games but trails the Dodgers by 11.5 games. It is in the running for a wild-card spot along with the Cardinals, who are also 11.5 back in their division. They sit behind the Brewers in third place in the NL Central. The Diamondbacks are expected to start right-hander Brandon Pfaadt (4-1, 4.58 ERA) against Cardinals righty Michael McGreevy (4-7, 2.92). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing Arizona on the money line, as it wins in 50% of the model simulations as a plus-money underdog.

The final MLB game of the day is set for a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch, as the Tigers host the Royals. Detroit is fourth in the AL Central, 6.5 games behind leaders the White Sox, while K.C. is another 5.5 games back in last place in the division. The Royals, who come off a three-game sweep of the Giants, are expected to make it a bullpen day, leading off with right-hander Randy Dobnak (0-0, 1.93 ERA). Fellow righty Troy Melton (5-1, 1.80) set to go for the Tigers to lead off the four-game set. The SportsLine model is leaning toward the Tigers, as they are winning in 67% of simulations, but there's a lot of juice on the money line. Wager on Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Royals-Tigers and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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