BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Cubs, Aces-Dream on Monday

Sports fans looking to wager on MLB and WNBA action on Monday can do so using the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer they are eligible for depends on the state they live in. There are eight games on the MLB schedule as the trade deadline hits, and three games on the WNBA hardwood. Sign up to wager on Monday's games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday, Aug. 3

The two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from Detroit at the deadilne, will head to the Windy City for a showdown with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs appear to be one of the biggest challengers to an L.A. three-peat, and Chicago made its own pitching addition by landing Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays. For Monday, Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.88 ERA) takes the mound for the visitors while Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.41 ERA) goes for the hosts. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cubs covering the run line in 65% of simulations.

After suffering a surprising defeat at the buzzer on Saturday against the Chicago Sky, the Las Vegas Aces will try to flex their muscles against the red-hot Atlanta Dream. The Dream struggled to start the season but have won five in a row and are appearing to round into form. Angel Reese has logged a double-double in four of the last five games and she'll try to contain A'ja Wilson, who is the frontrunner for league MVP. The Dream are 1.5-point favorites at BetMGM and the total is 184.5. Wager on -Dodgers-Cubs, Aces-Dream and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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