BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Phillies, MLB, Aces-Lynx, WNBA on Wednesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on location. Wednesday has plenty of sports betting options to make this offer worthwhile, with numerous MLB games on tap, including an Orioles vs. Red Sox doubleheader and the Dodgers vs. Phillies series finale. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's top games here using the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, July 22

The potential NL playoff preview between the Phillies and Dodgers wraps up Wednesday with each team trying to grab the series victory. The Dodgers took two of three in the teams' series in L.A. earlier this season, and now Philly will try to do the same on their turf. The Phillies won a 10-7 slug-fest in the opener of the three-game set on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. L.A. turned the tables with a 2-1 victory in Tuesday's pitchers' duel. Wednesday night, the Phillies send out veteran right-hander Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA) to face Dodgers veteran lefty Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.81 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the Dodgers on the money line. Los Angeles is winning in 58% of the model's simulations, a play that earns a 'B' grade.

The WNBA's All-Star break begins after Wednesday's six-game slate, and the Las Vegas Aces are trying to keep pace with the Minnesota Lynx in the Western Conference. The Lynx have won six in a row and visit the Seattle Storm for a 3 p.m. ET tip-off, with Minnesota listed as a 10.5-point favorite in the WNBA odds at BetMGM. The defending league champion Aces have won six of eight but trail the Lynx by two games in the West, with A'ja Wilson averaging a league-high 25.6 points. Las Vegas is favored by 6.5 points against the Washington Mystics, with that tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Aces are 11-2 on the road this season. The Mystics sit eighth in the overall WNBA standings and are 5-6 at home. Wager on Dodgers-Phillies, WNBA and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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