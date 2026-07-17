BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Yankees, WNBA and more Friday

The 2026 MLB season really gets rolling again Friday with all but two teams in action, and fans can grab the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets. New users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The marquee matchup is Dodgers vs. Yankees, and with WNBA, the Open Championship and plenty of other sports betting options, this is a fine time to grab the deal from BetMGM. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

For more information and terms and conditions of both offers, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Friday, July 17

The second half of the MLB season sees new series starting Friday, including a potential World Series preview (and a rematch of the 2024 Fall Classic) when the Yankees host the Dodgers. New York's Aaron Judge will be out with an injury, but these are among the major's top teams. The Yankees are 12 games over .500 but still trail Tampa Bay by three games in the AL East, while Los Angeles opens the second half with an 11.5-game lead in the NL West. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Yankees covering the +1.5 run line in 66% of its simulations, a play that earns a 'B' grade. Bet on Dodgers vs. Yankees and more MLB using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The Indiana Fever are looking to bounce back Friday night when they host the Seattle Storm. Fever star Caitlin Clark is still dealing with a back injury and suffered a leg contusion in an 88-75 loss to Golden State on Wednesday. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging almost 27 points per game over the past six games and has scored at least 20 points and made at least three 3-pointers in eight in a row. That's the longest such streak in WNBA history. The Storm have lost 16 of their past 19 games, which is why the Fever are 8.5-point favorites at BetMGM, and the total is set at 175.5. Bet on WNBA and a lot more Friday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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