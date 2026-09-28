NFL Week 3 wraps up with Monday Night Football, and fans can jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bets, depending on where they live. The Bears will host the Eagles, and BetMGM has Philadelphia favored by 3.5 points on the road, while the Over/Under for total points is scored 41.5. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

The Bears got their 2026 NFL season off to a flying start, but then they laid an egg in Week 2. Quarterback Caleb Williams led a 59-point onslaught against the Panthers to get the season started, with Williams throwing for 269 yards and two TDs in a 59-37 victory. Then the Vikings came to town and forced two turnovers in a 9-3 victory in Chicago. Williams injured his hamstring in that game and will miss several weeks, and backup Tyson Bagent suffered a concusssion, so Case Keenum will get the call Monday. The 38-year-old will start for his seventh NFL team, and he is 30-36 in his career as a starter. Chicago is likely to rely on the running game, with D'Andre Swift (233 total yards) and Kyle Monangai (182) leading an attack that is averaging and NFL-best 212.5 rushing yards per game.

The Eagles are 2-0 but barely survived the first two weeks, beating Washington 24-22 to open the season and topping the Titans 24-20 in Week 2. They needed a stuff on a two-point conversion against the Commanders and scored the winning TD with 9 seconds left against Tennessee. Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts has topped 200 passing yards in both games, and Saquon Barkley rushed for 83 yards in the opener before being slowed down by the Titans. He suffered a stinger in that game but is expected to play. The Eagles also could see pass rusher Jonathan Greenard return after dealing with a pectoral injury. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has a slight lean on the Bears, as they are winning in 41% of simulations as plus-money underdogs, while Under 41.5 points hits 54% of the time. Bet on Eagles-Bears Monday Night Football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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