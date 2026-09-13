Football is officially back with a loaded Week 1 slate, so sports fans interested in betting on the NFL can utilize the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, when they bet on Sunday's 13 games. There's an NFC East clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, and the Eagles are favored by 5.5 points at home. The BetMGM offer you are eligible for depends on the state you are in. Sign up at BetMGM here using the bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on NFL Week 1 games:

For the terms and conditions of these offers at one of the best betting apps, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

NFL Week 1 betting preview

Two seasons ago, the Commanders and Eagles were the two top teams in the NFC, with each side making the postseason and reaching the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles won that matchup before winning the Super Bowl, but the Commanders had emerged as a young team to keep an eye on heading into 2025. Philadelphia still won the NFC East last year, but they were disappointing overall, especially on offense, and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Washington, on the other hand, dealt with a ton of injuries, especially to quarterback Jayden Daniels, and went 5-12. The Commanders will aim to bounce back with a healthy Daniels under center while the Eagles hope that new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion can get Jalen Hurts and the offense back on track, even after trading A.J. Brown to New England. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, likes the Eagles here, and they cover as 4.5-point spread betting favorites in more than 60% of simulations.

Another game taking place in the late afternoon slate is an NFC North battle between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota. The Vikings have been one of the NFL's best in recent years under Kevin O'Connell, but the team went 9-8 and missed the postseason. A big reason for that was poor play under center from J.J. McCarthy, so Kyler Murray is the new QB1 in Minnesota. The Packers were a Wild Card team last year at 9-7-1, but they collapsed late in their postseason matchup with Chicago, who scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to advance to the Divisional Round. Green Bay will have to sort out its running game with Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which should result in MarShawn Lloyd getting the bulk of the carries and snaps in Green Bay's rushing attack. Minnesota is hoping to get back to the postseason while Green Bay is aiming for more high-end stability in 2026. The model likes the Vikings in this matchup as they win in 55% of simulations as a slight home money line betting favorite. Wager on Commanders-Eagles, Packers-Vikings and more NFL Week 1 action with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers different ways to help bettors, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. BetMGM also provides contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.