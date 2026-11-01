The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Depending on the state you live in, you may be eligible for $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Use it for NFL games today like Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Sign up here to bet on NFL Week 8 games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Week 8 on Sunday

The Washington Commanders will try to take advantage of their reeling rivals when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles (2-5) are without quarterback Jalen Hurts and have lost five consecutive games. The Commanders (1-4-1) have had their own problems but had a bye week to regroup. They allow the second-most points per game in the NFL, but the Washington offense scores four more points per game than Philly. The SportsLine model has the Commanders winning in 68% of simulations. Bet on Eagles vs. Commanders and more NFL Week 8 action with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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