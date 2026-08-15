BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for Eagles-Ravens, NFL preseason, MLB betting Saturday

Sports fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer varies by location. Saturday features NFL preseason games, 15 MLB contests and three WNBA matchups. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Saturday, Aug. 15

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens meet up in one of seven preseason games on Saturday's slate, and both teams have Super Bowl aspirations in 2026. The Eagles are unlikely to play most of their starters, though rookie receiver Makai Lemon might get some snaps as he tries to fill A.J. Brown's shoes. The Ravens, who previously won 24 preseason games in a row, are unlikely to play their key starters either. New head coach Jesse Minter will likely shuffle his defensive personnel heavily as he attempts to revamp one of the league's historically formidable units, which underwhelmed a year ago. At BetMGM, the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites and the total is 37.5.

The third contest of a four-game series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers takes place Saturday, with Milwaukee phenom Jacob Misiorowski (11-5, 1.76 ERA) taking the mound against Dodgers upstart Justin Wrobleski (11-4, 3.44 ERA). The winner of this matchup will take a 2-1 series lead into the finale on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Dodgers winning in 54% of simulations. Bet on Brewers-Dodgers, NFL preseason and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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