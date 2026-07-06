BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for England vs. Mexico, 2026 World Cup Sunday

One more 2026 World Cup Round of 16 matchups is on tap Sunday, and new users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. England vs. Mexico will begin an hour late at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here using the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Sunday's games:

For more information and terms and conditions of both offers, visit the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, July 5

England vs. Mexico World Cup betting

Estadio Azteca will be rocking on Monday when El Tri face the Three Lions in what could be one of the best matches of the tournament. Harry Kane and Co. have the talent to challenge for England's first World Cup title since 1966, but they could find tough sledding against Mexico on their home turf. The tournament co-hosts have lost just twice all-time at Azteca, which opened the same year the Three Lions won that World Cup. El Tri also have outscored their World Cup opponents 8-0 so far. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is looking for a regulation draw and backs Mexico against the spread. Bet on Mexico vs. England with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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