The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins. The offer available depends on the state you live in. Tuesday brings plenty of intriguing sports betting options, including 16 games on the MLB schedule, with playoffs starting next Tuesday, and you can target Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Tuesday's top games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

It's never too early to look at the NFL games coming up, and fans can wager on them anytime, though you need to keep an eye on which way the lines are trending. The Packers host the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 2, and Green Bay (1-1) comes in with a bit more confidence after beating the Jets 20-17 on Sunday. They needed overtime to do it after losing 39-22 to the Vikings to start the season. The Falcons are expected to have quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back after really struggling in that area in the first two weeks in losses to the Panthers and Steelers.

The division loss to Carolina on Sunday was particularly ugly, as the Falcons had five turnovers, including three interceptions. The Packers are 6.5-point favorites at Lambeau Field, with the Over/Under for total points is set at 44.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is leaning toward the Over and the Packers to cover. Green Bay covers the spread in 55% of the model simulations, and Over 44.5 hits 58% of the time.

In MLB, the Guardians and Rangers have one-game leads in their divisions and are trying to hold of the White Sox and Astros, respectively. Texas hosts the eliminated Mets, while Cleveland visits Fenway to face the Red Sox. The Guardians are +108 money-line underdogs, but the SportsLine model sees value on them, as they win in 49% of its simulations. The Rangers are -143 favorites and are winning in 60% of the model's simualtions. Bet on NFL Week 3, MLB and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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