New users who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to sign up can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The sports betting options Wednesday include MLB, WNBA, NFL Week 3 and college football Week 4. The NFL is back Thursday with Falcons vs. Packers, while Coastal Carolina hosts Liberty in college football on Thursday night. Sign up to wager on Wednesday's top games and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The NFL season is off to another crazy start, and it will continue when the Packers host the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 3. Green Bay (1-1) bounced back from a 39-22 loss to the Vikings to start the season with a 20-17 overtime victory against the Jets on Sunday. The Falcons are expecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back from a torn ACL suffered last season. That's good news for Atlanta, as the team leads the league in interceptions thrown with five. The Falcons lost 34-3 to Carolina on Sunday, turning the ball over five times. That followed a 20-13 loss to the Steelers to start the season. BetMGM lists the Packers as 5-point favorites at Lambeau Field, with the Over/Under for total points set at 44.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is leaning toward the Over, as the teams combine for more than 44.5 points in 58% of simulations.

In college football, Coastal Carolina hosts Liberty on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup. This is actually a rivalry game that had gone dormant for many years, as the teams met in 14 consecutive seasons (2003-16) as members of FCS before both moved up to FBS. They last met in the 2020 Cure Bowl, with Liberty taking a 37-34 overtime victory and an 8-7 lead. the Sun Belt's Chanticleers are 1-2 after losing to West Virginia and Delaware but beating FCS Fordham. The Flames, of Conference USA, lost to James Madison in their opener and survived a scare against FCS Gardner-Webb before blowing out Ball State. The SportsLine model has the Flames winning in 75% of simulations, good for a rare A grade. Bet on NFL, college football, MLB and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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