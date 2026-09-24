New users who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins. The offer depends on the state the user lives in. Thursday Night Football has the Packers hosting the Falcons in NFL Week 3, while college football Week 4 kicks off with Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina. According to the latest Falcons vs. Packers odds, Green Bay is favored by 4.5 points at home. Sign up to wager on Thursday's top games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Atlanta Falcons are hoping the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from a torn ACL suffered last season can get things right for the NFC South squad. The Falcons quarterbacks -- Cooper Rush and Jack Strand -- have thrown a league-high five interceptions so far, and receiver Drake London has been silent, so Penix should stabilize things. The Falcons opened the season with a 20-13 loss to the Steelers then turned the ball over five times in an ugly 34-3 loss to Carolina on Sunday. Green Bay needed a rally to beat the Jets 20-17 in overtime Sunday after a a 39-22 loss to NFC North rival Minnesota in Week 1. BetMGM lists the Packers as 4.5-point favorites at their Lambeau Field home, while the Over/Under for total points set at 43. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the Packers to cover the spread, as they do so in 62% of simulations, for a B grade.

The Thursday night college football matchup on ESPN has former FCS rivals meeting again after a lull, as Coastal Carolina hosts Liberty in a non-conference matchup. The teams met as FBS teams for the first time in the 2020 Cure Bowl, a 37-34 Liberty victory in overtime that gave the Flames an 8-7 edge in the all-time series. The teams met every year for 14 consecutive seasons (2003-16) before the teams moved up to FBS. The Sun Belt's Chanticleers are 1-2 after losses to West Virginia and Delaware and a victory against FCS Fordham. The Flames play in Conference USA, and they routed Ball State after a close call against FCS Gardner-Webb. They opened with a loss to rival James Madison in Week 1. The SportsLine model has a rare A grade on the Liberty money line, as the Flames are winning in 75% of simulations. Bet on NFL, college football, MLB and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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