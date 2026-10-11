The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Sunday's NFL schedule concludes with Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore will be without quarterback Lamark Jackson, who is inactive with an ankle injury. Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions of both offers at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Lamar Jackson (ankle) is out, but Tyler Huntley went 2-0 as his replacement a season ago. The Ravens are 10th in the NFL in total defense and Jesse Minter will have a few wrinkles up his sleeve to take on the surging Falcons. The model predicts that Baltimore covers as 3-point underdogs in 56% of simulations. Bet on Falcons-Ravens and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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