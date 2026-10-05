The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1, 500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on the state they live in. Monday Night Football has the Falcons visiting the Saints. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football and more here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday, Oct. 5

It should be an emotional night in New Orleans as the Saints commemorate the 25th anniversary of their first game back at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina. It could be a high-scoring game, with the Falcons offense looking rejuvenated with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back from injury and Tyler Shough lighting it up for the Saints. The second-year New Orleans quarterback entered Week 4 third in the league in passing yards (917), while Chris Olave was second in receiving yards (375). Atlanta piled up 498 yards in last week's 35-14 victory against the Packers, with Penix throwing for 256 in his return from a torn ACL and Bijan Robinson rushing for 194. New Orleans comes in off a 35-27 loss to the Raiders, though Shough threw for 255 yards in that one. Las Vegas rallied with 13 points in the fourth quarter to erase a five-point deficit.

The Falcons won both meetings last season -- 24-10 in New Orleans and 19-17 at home. The Falcons defense allows 22.7 points per game (15th in NFL), while New Orleans yields 27.7 (27th). Meanwhile, the New Orleans offense entered the weekend eighth in the league in total yards (382.7 per game) and averaging 27 points per game. Atlanta came into Week 4 sitting 11th in total offense (340.7) and scoring 17 per contest. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has a slight lean on Over 47.5, which hits in 52% of simulations. The Falcons have some value on the money line, winning 48% of the time, and they cover the spread at a 51% clip. Bet on Falcons-Saints, MLB Playoffs and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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