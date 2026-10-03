The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Use it to target college football games on Saturday like Florida vs. Missouri and Texas Tech vs. Colorado. Sign up to wager on Saturday college football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

For terms and conditions of both offers, head to our BetMGM bonus code review page before placing any wagers at BetMGM, one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 3

The Florida Gators took down Ole Miss in Week 4 to crack the top 10 in the college football rankings, and they'll head to the Show Me State for a test in Week 5 against the No. 25 Missouri Tigers. Mizzou is coming off a 31-24 loss at Mississippi State, but has won the last two matchups against the Gators in Columbia. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Missouri covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

Texas Tech was the center of controversy in the offseason, but the Red Raiders are 4-0 with quarterback Will Hammond leading the charge so far in 2026. They'll put their undefeated record on the line against the Colorado Buffaloes, who have struggled after a strong start. Colorado beat Georgia Tech in the season opener but lost big against Northwestern in Week 3 and fell to Baylor in Week 4. The SportsLine model sees Colorado covering the spread in 71% of simulations. Bet on college football Week 5 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM and the company has tools like setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures to help users game responsibly. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat for customer support, and users can find contact information for helplines and other resources on BetMGM's platforms.