The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days when wagering on NFL games. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. There is one more NFL Week 12 matchup on Thanksgiving Day, with Josh Allen and the Bills hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. The latest Bills vs. Chiefs forecast is calling for rain. Sign up to wager on Thanksgiving Day here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for NFL Thanksgiving Day

Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen will get a leg up in their rivalry when the Chiefs and Bills meet for the 11th time with both QBs on the field. Each one has won five. Both teams are looking like they're among the AFC's best, with Allen likely in the running for a second league MVP and Mahomes a near lock for Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL late last season. Mahomes has 672 passing yards and eight TD passes over the past two games, and Kansas City (8-2) has won three in a row since losing to Seattle and Denver. Buffalo (9-1) has the best record in the AFC and has won six in a row, with solid victories against the Rams and Vikings. Buffalo is beating visiting Kansas City in 58% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Thanksgiving Day NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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