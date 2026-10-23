The sports betting options are almost limitless on Friday, and fans who want to get in on the action can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Rays vs. Brewers in World Series Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. ET. Sign up to wager on Friday's top games here with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Friday, Oct. 23

Baseball purists will love the battle between small-market teams when the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers meet in the World Series. Game 1 is Friday night, and both teams come in after leading their respective leagues in victories by playing strong fundamental baseball. The Brewers swept the two-time defending champions Dodgers, while the Rays needed six games to get past the Guardians. Both teams will send out their aces, with presumed NL Cy Young winner Jacob Misiorowski of Milwaukee facing the Rays' Drew Rasmussen. The SportsLine model's strongest play is on the Over (6.5), which hits in 73% of simulations. Bet on college football, World Series Game 1 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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