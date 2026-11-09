NFL fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over your first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Bet on NFL games today like Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of these offers at one of the top sports betting apps, see the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 8

Chicago won in Week 8 against the Patriots and Week 9 against the Seahawks, the participants in last season's Super Bowl. The Bears will once again be in primetime when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that has won its last two games, including a historic Week 9 result in which it didn't complete a single pass. The SportsLine model sees the Bears covering the spread in 52% of simulations. Bet on Buccaneers-Bears and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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