New users who claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days. Your offer depends on your state. Target NFL games today like Sunday Night Football between the Bears and Buccaneers. Chicago is favored by six at home in the latest Bears vs. Buccaneers odds. Sign up here to bet on NFL Week 9 games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For the terms and conditions and to see which offer you are eligible for, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page on one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for NFL Week 9 on Sunday

Sunday Night Football features two teams that come in on win streaks, and one of those is a Tampa Bay team that started 0-4. The Bucs (3-5) have leaned hard into the running game since Baker Mayfield returned from a thumb injury for the Week 7 victory against Carolina. The quarterback has 64 total passing yards over the past two games, but the Bucs outscored the Panthers and Falcons 59-13 to win both. They rushed for 582 yards over the two games, with Bucky Irving putting up 276. The Bears (6-2) have won five of their past six, and they have the fourth-best rush defense in the league. The SportsLine model has Chicago covering as six-point favorites 53% of the time. Bet NFL Week 9, including Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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